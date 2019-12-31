Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub (North)

We know what you’re thinking… what is a “Whistle Binkie?” A Whistle Binkie is a Scottish term for a traveling musician who plays weddings or gatherings, usually for small change.

Of course, that is not reason enough to name TWO Pubs Whistle Binkies. However, a wonderful Pub in Edinburgh, Scotland (where a few pints were tossed!) with the same name could be…

The word “Pub” comes from the phrase public house. In Great Britain, this is what your home was called if you served your friends in the neighborhood a good pint.

Later on (probably at the encouragement of the lady of the house) the drinking spot was moved to a building of its own. That’s why Pubs still have living room-style furniture. The term Pub is still used to this day!