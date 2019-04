Sexy Tractor Contest: Win tickets to the Iowa-Iowa State game

You could win tickets to the Iowa -Iowa State football game September 14th in Ames!

If you’re a farmer, you’re in love with your tractor, admit it, whether it’s a Green, Red or whatever, you know your tractor is the best!

Get your tractor shined up and looking good and snap a picture of it, upload your photo on the KIMT Contest page.