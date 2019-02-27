Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Enter your weather pictures and win!

Enter your pictures to be used on-air and possible win free gasoline, too.

 

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -14°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Image

Employees stranded at work

Community Events