Enter your weather pictures and win!

Most Popular Stories
Effects of the blizzard: Roof collapse in Mason City (with drone video)
A blizzard and a birth: Forest City woman tells incredible story of her baby's arrival
Winter Storm Watch issued for this weekend: Heavy snow, winds reaching 45-50 mph predicted
Blizzard views from outside your window
Mason City fugitive arrested in mid-blizzard
Watch: With I-35 closed, KIMT's drone was able to go behind the scenes to capture some incredible footage
Tracking roadways: There are still many trouble spots on north Iowa, southern Minnesota roads
Midwest nice: Worth County residents use snowmobiles to make rescues
Forest City teen sentenced for burglary
Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for check forgery
Latest Video
Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings
Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow
Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA
Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester
Picking up the pieces after roof collapse
Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school
Pouring out milk after the storm
Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday
Power outage in Rochester
Employees stranded at work
