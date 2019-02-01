Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KIMT's Valentine's Day Giveaway

Enter and win a gift card and jewelry!

 

Mason City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever

Image

Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

Image

Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Image

Iowa prep wrestling rankings

Image

IGHSAU prep basketball poll

Image

Thursday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Rochester Honkers press conference

Image

Thursday's prep hockey highlights

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Community Events