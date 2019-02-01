KIMT's Valentine's Day Giveaway

Home
Mason City
Clear
10°
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
10°
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
12°
Hi: 15° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Clear
9°
Hi: 12° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
9°
Hi: 12° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -8°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Leigh Meska has been found safe, Winona County Emergency Management says
Sex abuse charges filed against Wright county teen
WATCH: Hear how a Charles City woman reacted when she found out she's going to the Grammy Awards!
Babysitter testifies doomed Chickasaw Co. infant seemed lightweight
Update: Woman who was missing in SE Minnesota has been reunited with family
Chickasaw Co. mother sobs during trial when prosecutors show photos of son
Police: Claim someone was 'going to blow up Lourdes High School' leads to cancellation
Patrol: 3 people killed, 2 hurt in western Iowa collision
Sheriff's Office: Male found dead after shooting in SE Minnesota
UPDATE: Think Bank in Rochester evacuates after bomb threat
Latest Video
Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever
Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend
Shots fired investigation in Rochester
Iowa prep wrestling rankings
IGHSAU prep basketball poll
Thursday's prep basketball highlights
Rochester Honkers press conference
Thursday's prep hockey highlights
Freezing EAB
Former addicts share their stories
Community Events