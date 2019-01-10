Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues
Full Story
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
KIMT's Grammy trip giveaway
Win a trip to the Grammy Awards.
Mason City
Clear
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
28°
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
28°
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
27°
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
25°
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Rockwell death under investigation
North Iowa band to be inducted into Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame
Families feeling impact of government shutdown: 'I live with tears in my eyes all day every day'
North Iowa elected official walks out of meeting during the Pledge of Allegiance
Mason City man arrested for third domestic assault in last 7 months
Hancock County women arrested in meth investigation
Sheriff: Ice shack floating across Clear Lake prompts many agencies to respond
President Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
Woman pleads guilty to kidnapping in adopted daughter's death
Iowa man charged after shooting at deer, but hitting woman
Latest Video
Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown
Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown
Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast
NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action
Preventing drug addiction
TSA & the partial shutdown
Final day to move out
Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast
Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom
Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease
Community Events