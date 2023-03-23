Brandon Cote/MMJ Mar 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Cote joined KIMT as a multimedia journalist in 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KIMT News 3 Meet The News Team Brandon Cote/MMJ 1 hr ago Meet The News Team Mike Bunge/Assignment Editor Updated Jun 21, 2022 Meet The News Team Alex Dederer/MMJ Updated Jun 21, 2022 Meet The News Team Jared Patterson/Digital Content Director Updated Jun 21, 2022 Meet The News Team Tyler Utzka/Evening Anchor Updated Oct 17, 2022 Meet The News Team Mary Peters/Sports Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you