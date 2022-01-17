Local program is keeping Rochester safe and sanitized

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the last year, Rochester's Clean and Safe Ambassadors Program has been hard at work ensuring that all 44 blocks of downtown public spaces are sanitized and people get to where they need to go safely.
Program Manager Tom Claymon said the program focuses on three aspects: cleaning, safety, and hospitality.
The program reports that cleaned and disinfected more than 6,500 infrastructures throughout 2021 and had a nearly 60-percent increase in biohazard cleanup around the area.
"The pandemic is still ongoing and obviously we're seeing this surge in cases," said Downtown Rochester Alliance's Katie Adelman. "It's more important now more than ever to be able to say our clean and safe ambassadors are sanitizing everything for people's safety."
Clean and Safe Ambassadors also provide safety escorts - a great service many in the area don't quite know exist, said Claymon.
If you are walking downtown and don't feel safe getting to your call, you can call an ambassador and they will make sure to get you to your car safely.
"I mean it's a tremendous impact, and just the volume of work that our ambassadors do. They're almost like a welcoming committee to downtown, people that are coming here for mayo clinic or for work or their just residents who maybe wanted to get back downtown for a while - they just help make it a welcoming environment for everybody that comes down here," said Adelman.
Claymon said the ambassadors take pride in all the work they do for the community and want everyone to feel safe and welcomed.