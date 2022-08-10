Guilty plea over meth found during Interstate 90 traffic stop

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A traffic accident that led to the discovery of methamphetamine has resulted in a guilty plea.
Troy Christopher Marlow, 52 of Inver Grover Heights, was arrested on May 27, 2021, after an SUV rear-ended a truck on westbound Interstate 90 at the CR 36 ramp. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marlow was the driver of the SUV and failed several field sobriety tests.
That led to a search of Marlow’s vehicle, where court documents state a baggie containing 53.63 grams of meth was found as well as a meth pipe.
Marlow has now pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession. His sentencing is set for October 26.