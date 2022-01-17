Distance learning impacts to students and teachers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday marks the start of Rochester Public School District's two weeks of distance learning.
Right now, it is scheduled to end and send students back to the classrooms Jan. 31.
And even though distance learning can create some challenges, this isn't RPS's first rodeo with the change in teaching and learning styles.
"The silver lining, if you can call it that, is that this is not the first time that we've done this - so we're more prepared," said Mayo High School Counselor Casie Nauman. "But I think what's difficult though is just sort of this underlying anxiety over is it really only going to be two weeks? You know, so do I prepare for that two weeks or am I thinking more long term?"
Nauman and fellow Mayo High School Counselor Mellissa Berg say distance learning takes away that physical human connection and can be difficult sometimes to hold a captive audience with possible at-home distractions.
They say maintaining a routine schedule can help both students and teachers stay engaged throughout the day.
"Little things you wouldn't necessarily think of, you know. Like get up in the morning, take a shower, eat breakfast, get dressed in what you would wear if you were at school, have a table to sit at," said Berg "As much as you can replicate what it would be like if you were at school."
Mayo Clinic Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Emily Levy said while distance learning can be challenging, the goal is to slow down the surge of omicron cases in the area.
"Anytime you take people out of big groups, you're going to impact transmission," said Dr. Levy. "So, as kids are transitioning to home learning, they're just going to have over all - numerically - less exposures. So likely there will be less people that turn positive."
She also continues to recommend students receive the vaccine, saying those five to eleven-year-olds have been steadily receiving that shot throughout the county.