YMCA closing leads Rochester Flyers to search for new place to practice

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester YMCA closing has left the Rochester Flyers Special Olympics Swim Team searching for a new place to practice when their season starts come March.
Co-head of the program LeAnn Bieber said the YMCA was an easy place for athletes and their families to get to for their weekly practices - she said the thought that it would ever close never occurred to her.
"A fear that we weren't going to be able to a swimming program at all anymore - and that's still a little bit of my fear," said Bieber.
She said the Rochester Rec Center is an option - but because of its high demand, it's not certain they'll get the time and room they need for practices.
Bieber said the last two years of the pandemic have been particularly hard for people with disabilities, so losing the social interaction the swim team provides would be detrimental.
"It's more about getting together and seeing your friends and seeing people you can interact with - just like anybody else," said Bieber. "And when it comes to somebody with a disability, there aren't always those opportunities to do that. Some of them, still, are not able to go back to work. And you see it with everything - the last two years has been so difficult for people with disabilities."
This weekend, the Rochester Flyers will have their pancake breakfast at Whistle Binkies on the Lake from 8:30-10:30 a.m. followed by the Warm-up to the Polar Plunge and other fun, day-long activities.