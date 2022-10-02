World Habitat Day: how Two Rivers is giving people "places that can shelter them safely and affordably"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday is World Habitat Day!
Over one billion people today live in over-crowded settlements with inadequate housing, according to the United Nations Secretary General.
The housing crisis is why the U.N. established the first Monday in October as World Habitat Day back in 1986.
Rochester's Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity works with the Rochester Housing Coalition and Destination Medical Center to have conversations surrounding affordable housing.
"World Habitat Day was really designed to call attention to the need for affordable housing across the globe," said Two Rivers Executive Director Pay Heydon. "There are many areas not only in our country, in our neighborhood, in our communities - but across the world - where people don't have adequate or safe housing. Places they can call their own, places that can shelter them safely and affordably."
This year, the theme of World Habitat Day" is "Mind the Gap - leave no one and no place behind." Growing inequality continues to be a problem that habitat for humanity tackles through building affordable housing.
"We have a great rehab project going on right now in the se corner of town we're working on a house we obtained earlier this year through the coalition that we are rehabbing," said Heydon. "So we have been taking things apart and bringing it up to code so that our next home buyer - a mom and her two kids - will be able to move in there and have a safe and affordable and a healthy place to live and to call their own."
She says their goal is to have the home finished by the winter holidays.
Heydon said now that we are moving into an election cycle - affordable housing is a big issue not only in our state but across the nation.
"As you're talking to candidates, if they're knocking on your doors, or if you're helping with any campaigns...ask. Ask and let people know. If affordable housing is important to you, let the candidates know that it's important for them to be representing that in the legislature," said Heydon.
On top of the house in Rochester Two Rivers is finishing up, last year the organization was able to complete two houses in Owatonna.