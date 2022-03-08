Women to make $10,000 on average less than men in 2022

KIMT NEWS 3 - America's gender pay gap is showing little progress. And right now, all 50 states have at least a 10% lower average pay for women than men.
Business.org released some staggering statistics when it comes to this pay gap - and reported that women will make more than
On average in 2022, Iowan women will make about 20% less than men and women in Minnesota will make about 17% less.
Dean of the St. Mary's University School of Business Dr. Michelle Wieser has been studying the gender pay gap for years.
While she hopes we will see equal pay in our lifetime - she says its unknown at this point.
Dr. Wiser said when it comes to an organization, there are things companies can do to combat the gap, such as: be transparent about salaries, eliminate salary negotiations, and facilitate mentoring and coaching to foster a welcoming, inclusive environment.
As for why the pay gap exists, it's not quite a simple answer.
"It's a number of things: women opting out, women being less likely to negotiate salaries, women not aspiring as high as men - there's all of that wrapped up into it. But then, even that's not enough. You need to go to the next step and say okay well if this is what it is - how do we relook at our positions, how do we look at our workplace policies, how do we relook at our compensation policies. There are some real tactical things that can make a huge difference," said Dr. Wieser.
Through her work, she found that women generally opt to take a job with less travel and more flexible hours and remote-working options, and men generally chose jobs based on compensation.
"Men were looking to make a much smaller leap forward than women were. But women were aspiring to be where men are now. I think that's really telling. It's like - okay five years from now I hope to be a senior manager type level in whatever industry I'm in - men are already starting out there," said Dr. Wieser.
She said it's not enough to just be an ally to women in the workplace, you have to advocate for them.