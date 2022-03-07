Women supporting women in the brewing industry

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - In 2019, the "Brewers Association" reported that less than 8 percent of craft breweries across the nation employed a female brewer.
And as of last year, 21 out of the more than 200 breweries in Minnesota had brewers that identified as female.
KIMT had the opportunity to speak with one of them, located in our own Pine Island.
Ann Fahy-Gust and Tessa Leung co-own South x Southeast Brewery in Pine Island. Leung handles the sales and marketing side, and Fahy-Gust handles operations - including brewing the beer.
"The two of us pretty much run the gamete of it," said Fahy-Gust. "Which is kind of cool. It shows that women can do whatever - pretty much whatever - they put their mind to."
With 40 years of brewery experience, Fahy-Gust said she sees that change is coming for these women-owned breweries in a mostly male-dominated industry.
"It is still pretty much a male dominated industry. However, we're seeing that change slowly. There's a huge number of bars and restaurants that are being run by women or the women are the bar managers that make the decisions about what goes on the bar and that's working in our favor. I think there's an innate desire to help each other out," said Fahy-Gust.
But - some people still seem shocked to learn who exactly brews their beer.
"I still have people go, 'Oh, you're the brewer?" said Fahy-Gust. "Yeah I know...I don't have a beard I'm sorry!"
They have cultivated a welcoming environment inside their brewery walls...
"We skew very strongly female, we have a lot of women come in here. And I think it's a place they feel really comfortable," said Fahy-Gust.
And now they're taking their passion and knowledge to those beyond their walls.
Tomorrow, South x Southeast is participating in a collaboration with "The Pink Boots Society" and inviting women from the community to come brew their own beer.
"Pink Boots then uses [the proceeds] to provide scholarships for women in the brewing industry so that they can go and learn more stuff. And that's probably the biggest thing that I've noticed that differentiates women and men - we just have to know more stuff," said Fahy-Gust.
The beer will be a hibiscus, honey, wheat beer - and will be turned a pink color from to the hibiscus. For some more fun...edible glitter will be available to add to the beer!
You can learn more about South x Southeast, here.
And find more about The Pink Boots Society, here.