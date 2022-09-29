Winter snow needed to help Minnesota drought conditions

MINNESOTA - This spring brought some showers, while this summer was a drier one. This is resulting in drought conditions across Minnesota - although this one is not as severe as we saw last year.
The fate of the conditions of the drought in southern Minnesota over the next few seasons may fall on snow.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Report released last week shows that almost 20 percent of Minnesota is in either a moderate or severe drought and more than 40 percent of the state is abnormally dry.
State Climatologist with the MnDNR Dr. Luigi Romolo said we need some rain this fall, because once we get into winter-mode, we're locked into whatever drought conditions we have at that point.
"Then what we need is an average to above average snowfall," said Dr. Romolo. "And for southern Minnesota - where this drought is most prevalent - we're talking anywhere from 40-50 inches of snowfall. Having 50-60 would certainly be beneficial."
He said the drought conditions lasting into the spring planting season depends on what kind of weather we see this winter - how much snow we get and whether or not we retain that snow.
"If we can get a good snow cover before we get a hard freeze - what happens is that the snowfall will insulate the ground and it will keep the frost depth from getting too deep," said Dr. Romolo. "So the soil won't be as frozen as deep as it would be with bear ground. And that helps us out in the spring, because when the snow melts less of it will run off into bodies of water and more of it will get absorbed by the soil."
If the snow is retained, it would be what Minnesota needs to replenish the dry soil before next year's growing season.
Right now, the region of severe drought stretches from the seven-county Twin Cities Metro southwest to Pipestone County. Some areas are anywhere from four to eight inches below normal in precipitation.