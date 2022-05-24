What happens after the special primary election Tuesday?

KIMT News 3 - Polls are open in southern Minnesota from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Minnesota Congressional District One special primary election.
This election will narrow the pool to fill the seat of the late Jim Hagedorn until the current term expires in January.
A reminder that voting will be according to old districting maps - so the same polls you are used to in your district. You can find the polling location closest to you, here.
There will be 20 candidates on the ballot. Four candidates will be selected from the ballot by voters to go head-to-head to fill Hagedorn's position - one from each of the running parties.
KIMT Political Analyst Rayce Hardy said electing a representative to fill this vacancy is crucial to both representation of Minnesota in Washington, D.C. and to maintain state funding.
While it is rare to have an election in May, Hardy said the timing of the election does place the candidates in a good position to continue to campaign after today's election.
"Now they've got this whole summer county fair time that they can move from county to county," said Hardy. "Our district goes from Mississippi River all the way to South Dakota. They have a chance now that they can get out there and meet people and people can learn about these candidates first-hand."
The four candidates will be selected from the four parties running and one of those four will then be elected to complete Hagedorn's term.
"We'll have that vote August 9th, and that person then will be sworn in, and will finish out the term until January 3rd," said Hagedorn "The likelihood is, is that whoever that is will be the front runner for the Nov. general election which would be then just a regular two year term."
Whoever is elected during the special election is not guaranteed to win the Nov. election.