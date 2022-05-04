Wellness Symposium: discussing lifestyle medicine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Lotus Health Foundation is hosting the fourth annual "Community of Wellness Symposium and Gala" this Friday and Saturday.
The event theme is "Lifestyle Medicine - the compass to your well-being." The symposium will be Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30p.m. and Saturday from 1:30-5 p.m. at Rochester Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
The event will have world and local lifestyle medicine experts who will talk about local resources and options for nutrition, stress management, and other healthy coping mechanisms.
"The lifestyle medicine approach - especially nutrition - has not been fully addressed yet," said Lotus Health Foundation Founder Mei Liu. "And we launched in the community the depression, anxiety program in the last couple of years. We found out that the program is very effective and so much easier to adapt and very sustainable. When people evolve the passion, evolve the purpose of living, then they will strive for living healthier."
One of the main focuses will be mental health.
"Mental health is one of our top presentation topics. And not to mention, after two years of a pandemic, a lot of people expressed their frustration, their anxiety, depression, and also the trauma, PTSD, even the suicide attempts...there are several sad stories. We have observed that emotional health has gotten worse," said Liu.
There will also be a celebration gala Friday night at Rochester Golf and Country from 5:30-8:45 p.m. While the symposium is free, gala tickets have to be purchased and there are limited seats.
Liu and Mayor Kim Norton will be speaking, as well as lifestyle medicine experts.