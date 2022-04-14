Ways to keep the water safe for spring swims

ROCHESTER, Minn. - These spring showers may not be bringing May flowers for a little while - but once its time to start fishing, boating, and swimming, things we've been doing all year will have an effect on how safe it is.
The City of Rochester Public Works says to be mindful of what you're putting on the land. Pollutants and trash that enter street sewers will end up in the city's bodies of water.
This can lead to some unhealthy substances in the water that can be harmful to humans and animals who want to take that dip.
Too many nutrients in the water can cause algae blooms, which can also impact the safety of these surface waters.
"One of the biggest things is to see if there's anything green floating on the water or if the water has a green tint to it. Additionally, if it's cloudy - a lot of that would just likely be sediment that has been stirred up, but with the sediment being stirred up sometimes pollutants will be attached to the sediment itself," said Environmental Education Specialist Stephanie Hatzenbihler.
The water quality is also impacted by the waste of other living things.
"In Rochester, sources of bacteria in our waters tends to come from wildlife and domestic animals. Whether that is our pets in Rochester, or some of our agricultural areas around the city," said Hatzenbihler.
Once the swimming season kicks off, the city checks the area's bodies of water to let the community know if the water is safe to be in.
And tonight, Rochester's EarthFest will be holding an online panel discussion to talk more about how urban and agriculture practices are restoring and protecting this water quality. The event will be from 6-7 p.m.