Warning signs of child abuse and neglect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At least one in seven kids have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the U.S., according to the CDC.
Tiffany Kacir with Olmsted County Child Care says families and friends know a child best...and these are some warning signs that a child may be abused or neglected.
Some noticeable changes could be in behavior, school performance, or unexplained bruises or burns.
The child could also have learning problems or always want to be at school - never really wanting to go home after.
Kacir said teachers interact with the child on a daily basis - and are the ones who notice a lot of these changes.
"Teachers and a lot of other individuals - professionals, doctors - are called what's called 'mandated reporters,'" said Kacir. "And so sometimes if they're concerned, they will reach out to our agency and give us a call. And sometimes that might not reach what they call the statutory requirement of abuse or neglect, but it might be an indicator - hey, we might want to reach out to the family to see if they're any supports they need."
While the number of cases reported here in Olmsted County fluctuate, they have resources available when people need them.
Some of the resources the county offers are preventative programs, resources for young moms and parents, short term case management, and food and housing.
Kacir said if you notice any signs of abuse or neglect in a child, try asking the kid about it.
"Point out what you've noticed. Like - hey, you've been a little bit more sad recently, can you tell me what's going on?" said Kacir. "If the child doesn't really want to disclose, or if they say nothing's going on, then it might be - hey, if there's anybody that you want to talk to about that, I'm available. Just putting yourself out there as that support for that child and they'll come to you when they have something they want to share."
If you're in Olmsted County, you can call 507-328-6400 if you have any concerns or questions about children in your life and their safety.