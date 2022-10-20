Volunteers pack gift boxes for Operation Christmas Child

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christ Community Church is hosting a Christmas box packing event through Saturday.
Community volunteers have been packing shoeboxes with school supplies, clothes, toys, toothbrushes, and other essential items this week as part of the Operation Christmas Child program.
The program aims to gift boxes to underserved and orphaned children across the globe to offer joy, hope, and often times much needed aid.
"Our goal is not only to give them material goods, but a tangible gift that says 'God loves you' and he cares about you deeply," said Janice Hofer, OCC box packing event organizer.
The donations are highly charitable in that they also offer essential items that can change the lives of these children in significant ways, like offering soap or toothbrushes to those who may have yet to ever use them in their life.
Operation Christmas Child was founded by Samaritan's Purse in 1993, and since its founding the non-profit organization has provided over 198 million children in over 170 countries, according to non-profit charity founder Samaritan's Purse.
