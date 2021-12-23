VFW Post 12-15 providing a home for the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While the holidays can be a time for happiness and spending time with loved ones - that is not the case for everyone.
Wesley Riley of Rochester's VFW Post 12-15 wants to change that.
Riley posted on Facebook and announced that the VFW will open their doors for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day for "anyone without a place to go for Christmas."
Riley says he and his family normally celebrate holidays either before or after the actual holiday day, and wanted to make sure those who didn't have that option had a home for the holidays.
"It means a lot to a lot of people - especially our veterans and people that don't have family over the holidays. We want to see you down here, we want you to have a good holiday, and just feel like you're a part of something," said Riley.
The VFW welcomes one and all for free chili and a buffet provided entirely by the employees and donations.
"This is like my second family. The people here, we're really close, tight-knit community style. We just wanted to make sure people can get together and congregate," said Riley.
There will be a meat raffle starting at one in the afternoon Saturday.
The VFW will open at 11 in the morning Christmas Eve and noon Christmas day, Riley says they will close when the last person leaves.
Free-will donations are being accepted if you want to chip in.