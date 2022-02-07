Valentine's Day flowers: reminder to order sooner rather than later!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Valentine's Day is just around the corner...and Rochester's Carousel Floral Gifts and Garden owner Mike Zander is reminding everyone to get those flower orders in sooner rather than later.
The shop has seen some problems when it comes to the shortage of glassware, but everything they ordered for their arrangements is expected to arrive this week.
"It's a process. And with all the shipping headaches and things like that, sometimes we don't know what we're going to get," said Zander. "But we've had our orders places since mid-September. They wanted us that early because of the problems they were foreseeing. We'll just hope that everything gets here on time for the big day."
The weather, too, can cause some problems when it comes to the delivery of the flower arrangements.
"Weather is an issue because the flowers can't freeze, obviously. We have to wrap and cover them up. If it's really cold, they'll get a double layer of wrapping. We can't leave anything at the doors, because they'll freeze - so that's the biggest challenge," said Zander.
Carousel has six delivery drivers scheduled for the big day.
Here is your friendly reminder to order Valentine's Day flowers before it's too late!