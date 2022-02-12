Valentine's Day and Super Bowl creates busy weekend for Rochester restaurant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Valentine's Day falls on Monday, creating a busy weekend for restaurants.
Local eatery Crave in Rochester says it's reservations for Saturday night are already booked.
Sunday’s 'Stupid Cupid' drag brunch is also sold out.
Restaurant employees are masked for the health and safety of staff and guests, but they're back to operating at 100% capacity.
General manager Cory Henkel says they are looking forward to a busy scene.
“The feeling of the people that are coming back down to restaurants - for being in this business for 30 years, it's a great feeling after these last two years have been such a struggle,” he says.
Henkel says he holidays because it's something outside of the norm.
“It’s a special event for people - so people come out, they want an experience and we're able to provide that. it's really what we do for the hospitality business,” Henkel adds.
There are still a few reservations left for Monday night - a pre-fixed menu for two will be available with a four course dinner.