Unusual holiday treats for local goats

LANESBORO, Minn. - What's cute, talkative, and provides eco-friendly ways for land maintenance? Goats!
Driftless Goat Company in rural Lanesboro has 30 goats to tackle weed control and maintain yards and other grassy areas. But with the holidays behind us now, they can also take your Christmas tree off your hands!
Co-founders of the company Peter Ruen and his wife live on land that has been passed down through generations.
After the holidays pass, Ruen drives around the area to pick up discarded Christmas trees to feed his goats.
"They get their nourishment from this high-protein hay. And that's all they need besides their mineral to make it through. But the trees are just a wonderful treat. And it's fun and it's a great way to recycle part of your holiday," said Ruen.
He says every year they send out a public announcement on Facebook to let people know he's available to pick up those old trees, or that anyone is free to drop them off right by his mailbox.
Since they've been doing it for years, Ruen says people have started reaching out to him every year.
The most important thing to remember before dropping off these festive decorations, is that the trees can not have any paint or chemical treatment on them to protect the goats.
"They have to be clean. That's the only caveat that always needs to be reinforced. Part of our responsibility to these animals is treating them well. And we wouldn't want to harm them just for novelty. ," said Ruen.
Ruen said he loves sharing the goats and their talents with the community, and encourages everyone to check for their local goat farms. You can find a link to Driftless Goat Company here.