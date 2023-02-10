University of Minnesota Rochester students hold panel to discuss inclusivity concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A panel of three students at the University of Minnesota Rochester held a session earlier to discuss concerns regarding conduct between peers at the university.
Talks included student concerns of prejudice and stereotyping between peers at the university, and how they feel these issues often go overlooked.
The students hosting the session shared personal stories of their own experiences with racism and microaggression among peers at the university.
The session gave students a safe space to ask for more action to be taken be their own peers, educators, and university leaders.
"I just appreciate what the professors here at UMR do, and I also appreciate the fact that they're very patient with us, because as we're getting to know our peers, they're also getting to know us," said Maimuna Aden, student at UMR.
Each student at the event had some form of direct stereotyping, racism, or clear exclusion by other peers in classroom settings during their time studying at UMR.
"We have to be mindful of that so that we can again foster those relationships and make the classroom a more welcoming environment," Aden said.
Roughly 50 people attended in person an online between students, educators, community leaders, and concerned members of the public.
As it is Black History Month, it was quite timely to hold these discussions, as many of these cases are often overlooked and can cause regression and not progression in our educational systems.