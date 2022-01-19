 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills This Morning Over Northern Iowa...Expanding
Across Iowa Tonight into Thursday Morning...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees with gusty
winds will create wind chill values less than 20 below zero
through much of today over northern Iowa. In addition this
morning, the winds may also create shallow blowing and drifting
snow in open, rural areas, which could cause slick spots on
roadways. While winds will diminish, the bitter cold air will
expand across the state tonight into Thursday morning creating
hazardous to dangerous wind chills. An additional bitter cold
night is also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below to
25 below zero through this afternoon and around 30 below zero
Thursday morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes, particularly
Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This morning, shallow blowing and drifting
snow will be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may
create slick spots on roadways. On Friday morning, wind chills
will be similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Tonna Mechanical shares tips for heating the home

We speak with Tom Ringeisen from "Tonna Mechanical," about keeping your homes heated during the winter.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The frigid weather is back! And with temperatures below zero, we'll all need a little warmth to retreat to.

Tom Ringeisen with Tonna Mechanical shares some tips to make sure homes stay heated.

  • Get regular maintenance done and always call a professional at the first sign of trouble - find the problems with your furnace before they find you.
  • You may think you're doing your furnace a favor by setting it at a lower temperature when you leave or go to sleep - but don't set it too low. If you set it too low, it will put strain on the furnace causing it to run longer to get back to that preferred, warmer temperature.
  • Don't forget to clean out those air filters. Not only will it benefit the air quality in your home, it will make sure your furnace doesn't have to work over time and it will keep more money in your wallet. Win, win!

And make sure not to forget about those exterior exhaust vents...

"If something covers up that exhaust vent on the exterior of the house, your furnace is not going to be able to run. So, there is a safety feature built into your furnace so that if it does get plugged, generally it's some white pipe sticking out of your furnace, you just want to make sure those are clear of debris, snow, anything else," said Ringeisen.

And when you do go to sleep or leave the house, do not turn off the furnace or heat. The constant fluctuation in temperatures can cause the pipes to freeze, leaving an even big problem on your hands.

