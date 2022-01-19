Tonna Mechanical shares tips for heating the home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The frigid weather is back! And with temperatures below zero, we'll all need a little warmth to retreat to.
Tom Ringeisen with Tonna Mechanical shares some tips to make sure homes stay heated.
- Get regular maintenance done and always call a professional at the first sign of trouble - find the problems with your furnace before they find you.
- You may think you're doing your furnace a favor by setting it at a lower temperature when you leave or go to sleep - but don't set it too low. If you set it too low, it will put strain on the furnace causing it to run longer to get back to that preferred, warmer temperature.
- Don't forget to clean out those air filters. Not only will it benefit the air quality in your home, it will make sure your furnace doesn't have to work over time and it will keep more money in your wallet. Win, win!
And make sure not to forget about those exterior exhaust vents...
"If something covers up that exhaust vent on the exterior of the house, your furnace is not going to be able to run. So, there is a safety feature built into your furnace so that if it does get plugged, generally it's some white pipe sticking out of your furnace, you just want to make sure those are clear of debris, snow, anything else," said Ringeisen.
And when you do go to sleep or leave the house, do not turn off the furnace or heat. The constant fluctuation in temperatures can cause the pipes to freeze, leaving an even big problem on your hands.