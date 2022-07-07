Thursdays Downtown impacts on small, local businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is the fourth Rochester Thursdays Downtown of the season!
Local businesses share how this seasonal event helps their business, while they continue to try and recover from a more than two-year long pandemic.
Through the pandemic, many small businesses had to close temporarily or even permanently.
But for Kannika Brueske, her business was born.
In October of 2021, she opened her business "Origami by Kannika."
She tells me she started making origami to help her calm down and relax from her day job as a nurse...and from there her art blossomed!
This year is Bruseke's first year participating in Thursdays Downtown and she said she has loved it so far because she is able to share her work with people from all over the country who are here for the Mayo Clinic.
Founder of "Auntie Crazie's" Jen Helgeson also started her business amid the pandemic.
Helgeson said Thursdays Downtown gives small businesses and the community an opportunity to come together.
"It's a great way to grow your business and get new customers, I have a lot of repeat customers now," said Helgeson. "I am at every Thursdays Downtown this summer so I'm seeing a lot of repeat customers so that's good. I've been an avid attendee of Thursdays Downtown since it's inception and it's a great opportunity for the community to get together and to shop locally, of course."
In Iowa, today is also Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake.
Owner of "B-lo Zero Sno Cones and Minnie Donuts" Emily Nabarrete said this is also her first year attending the Clear Lake event.
She said the pandemic actually boosted their business by allowing her to drive the food truck to wherever people were outside - and Thursdays on Main keeps the support of the community coming.
Thursdays on Main will be from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday night.