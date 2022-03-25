"Thursdays Downtown" has extra dates this year!

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A weekly summer staple of Rochester just expanded!
The Rochester Downtown Alliance announced it's adding two dates to the summer event after receiving feedback from stakeholders, and it is now kicking off on June 10.
RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said they wanted to align this year's dates with summer employee schedules to ensure businesses and vendors will be staffed.
"We also shifted it in line with what a lot of summer employees schedules to look like to make sure that businesses definitely had staffing available to them. They rely heavily on college students who are coming home June through mid-August, and so we wanted to make sure they had that staff in place, as well. We know everyone is having issues with staffing. If this makes things easier for them, that's one thing we can do," said Masek.
Last year, all ten Thursdays of the event happened -- but with a pandemic, you never really know what could happen. So, the RDA wanted to be prepared.
"We were looking at eight in order to consolidate and really make it feel like something special, where people would want to come to every single date. But the reality is - there's unpredictability to outdoor events. We do need to plan for one or two rain dates that could occur, and we know that COVID is a constant flux. So if we should be put in a position where we want to shift things or have to shift things, we wanted to have as many opportunities to hold this event as possible," said Masek.
The event will be every Thursday from June 10 through Aug. 18, and the 2022 application for vendors is now open and closes April 25.