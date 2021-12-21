The Waters on Mayowood hosts drive-through holiday light display

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members dropped by The Waters on Mayowood to catch a drive-through holiday light display Tuesday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand to brighten the season for residents of the retirement community, alongside a choir of Christmas carolers. The holly, jolly Claus couple passed around treats as residents warmed up over a bonfire, with a present-filled Christmas train stationed just beside them.
This is the first time The Waters on Mayowood has hosted a drive-through holiday light display, which staff hope to make an annual tradition for years to come.
"We're really excited because we just want to start an annual tradition where residents here, they can drive through, their families can," said Marni Harris, the active life manager of The Waters on Mayowood. "We're hoping to build it each year, each year add more lights, and we just want to have a lot of fun."
The Claus couple and the staff at The Waters on Mayowood say they hope everyone has a happy, healthy holiday season.