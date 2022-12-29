The Rochester Ronald McDonald House serving more families than ever

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Wrapping up 2022, the Ronald McDonald house of Rochester is now serving more families than ever before!
The house now has 70 rooms and has been able to serve every family that comes to Rochester. The house is checking in 60 families each month.
Some families stay upwards of a year, some stay a day or two with guests are coming from all over the world!
"We've had families who have stayed here who saw winter for the first time, who saw snow for the first time and so they didn't really know what to or what to expect," said Communications Director Jacob Dreyer. "But when they come stay at the house, the generous donations from people - coats, hats, mittens, blankets - it turned what could have been a very shocking experience into one that they'll remember for the rest of their lives because of the generosity of this community."
Before the holiday season, the needs for the house were wish-list related items and gifts for the kids. For the new year, the need is transitioning back to household items that go directly to the families. And, of course, volunteers.
"We're getting close to a return to normal, as people would say. We always have the need for more volunteers, so if anyone is interested you can learn more about those opportunities on our website. We work around your schedule, we'll take whatever you can give. It's just a great way for you to get to connect with families who are visiting and really be the heart and hospitality of Rochester," said Dreyer.