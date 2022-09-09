The last Night Market and The Moon Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday is the last Night Market of the summer - and it's going to be the biggest one yet!
Civic Center Drive will be shut down for both the Last Night Market and also the Market's celebration of Moon Festival.
"Moon festival is one of the biggest Asian holidays - it's kind of like Chinese New Year, but in Autumn - it's about family getting together, friends getting together, and just having time spent together," said Night Market Organizer Tiffany Alexandria. "Admiring the moon, eating mooncakes, drinking some tea. In Taiwan a lot of times they would shut down whole streets and do a big grill out festival."
There will be over 80 vendors Saturday, which is about 50 more than at any other night market before!
More than five groups will be performing on Mayo Civic Center River Front Plaza.
The market was formed to build relationships between community customers and BIPOC vendors.
Alexandria said her goal with the night market is to create a space where vendors and artists can share their culture and be celebrated for it - she said there aren't many areas around here that happens.
"All the diversity, all the people, were already here. You just need to see them, find them, highlight them, and show them to other people," said Alexandria.
And in true Moon Festival fashion, there will be a full moon to welcome all the guests of the Market Saturday night.
The Night Market will be from 4-10 p.m. Saturday.