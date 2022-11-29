The LandingMN observes "Giving Tuesday"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Today is "Giving Tuesday," a day recognized by non-profit The LandingMN to remember the value of giving and how every donation matters.
There are a lot of needs that community members in hard times are trying to have met, and non-profits like The Landing offer resources for those that need assistance like shelter and clothing.
Non-profit organizations dedicated to the community do everything they can to serve their communities, but it's a two-way effort when it comes to community members helping back when they can.
"We live and die by people's generosity, and the generosity of the community," shared Dan Fifield, co-founder of The LandingMN.
Other than money, the Landing also is in need of clothing donations - and clean clothes that are not stained or torn are welcome, and are a huge help to those in need.
This Thursday, The LandingMN is hosting its second annual "Holiday of Hope" gala - and KIMT News 3's very own Tyler Utzka will be emceeing the event, which is now entirely sold out for admission.