'The Landing MN' launches campaign to raise funds for renovations on new building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After 3.5 years of being an organization, it’s always been a goal of The Landing MN’s to have their own building.
The ‘Building Block’ campaign works by buying a building block for $130. You can also donate here.
The founders are hoping to raise $700,000 in renovation costs.
“You don't have to invest $130 if you can't do it, a ten dollar recurring donation a month helps tremendously, or anything you feel helps out is greatly appreciated,” says The Landing MN Co-founder, Dan Fifield.
He tells us the original building was an auto shop, now it's an empty slate. Plans include turning the 3-bay garage into a day room.
The non-profit will continue to provide 3 meals a day. A kitchen, laundry and shower facilities - along with 3 medical clinics, are also part of the plan. The non-profit is also expanding care with Mayo Clinic.
“We consider that everyone needs a good foundation to build on whether that's in life, or building a structure. So the ‘Building Blocks,’ as far as the fundraiser's concerned, allows the community to join us and come alongside with us.
Saturday July 9th The Landing MN invites you to their event ‘Bless the Building" from 11am to 1 pm to introduce the new building to the community to see what it looks like now and what's to come.
Plans for the $2.5 million project have been approved by the city, and are hoping to get started on construction in the next few weeks.