The Landing MN gives back to the homeless community on Christmas day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is a time for family and giving but not everyone has someone to spend the holidays with.
The Landing MN organizers and volunteers are making spirits bright this holiday by spreading some Christmas cheer.
“We wanna make it a special day for them, just like people that are housed have special days for the most part. so we want to make sure they have a gift, and have an enjoyable happy day to celebrate,” says The Landing Founder Dan Fifield.
Santa's elves got to work early Saturday morning to pack presents for friends experiencing homelessness.
Echo Church donated items including gift cards, food, gloves, and socks to fill 75 backpacks.
Staff at The Landing spent the morning handing them out to everyone who walked in the door.
At noon a special Christmas meal was provided by Christ United Methodist Church.
Fifield says seeing the smiles on the faces of everyone is why he does what he does.
“Knowing they got something someone actually thought to give them, which doesn't happen very often. It's a sad state of reality but it's what we do here. Today is a special day in our world - and we wanna make it a special day for them,” he adds.
Organizers plan to continue the holiday tradition for guests at The Landing every year.