The importance of recycling during spring cleaning

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It is now officially spring - plus we're in the middle of National Cleaning Week!
With warmer temperatures and rain in our near forecast, it's good news for anyone needing to start their spring cleaning.
"As the temperature heats up, so does the activity at the [Olmsted County] Recycling Center Plus," said Olmsted County Environment Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer. "Nobody really wants to be hauling a big couch or freezer down to the center when it's 5 degrees in January. So now that we have these warmer temperatures, it's going to get busy."
At the recycling center, there are outside bins for recyclable items like - plastic bottles, jars, tin cans and newspapers. Inside the center is where you can drop off the bigger items - things like couches, chairs, TVs and mattresses.
The Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility is for things like paints, varnishes, pesticides - really any material that could be harmful.
Fun fact! About 40-percent of all the material dropped off at the facility, still have some life left in them and are put on the shelves in the "re-use" center, free for the taking.
"It's really important to remembers that not all recyclable items can go in curbside recycling carts. When we talk about the electronics - tv, laptops, tablets - they are recyclable but not in curbside carts. They need to be brought to a facility that's able to process them like the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus," said Wittmer.
Before you head to the center plus, make sure you're checking out it's website to see what fees may apply and double check if your items are accepted.
The recycling center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.