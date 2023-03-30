 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Potent Spring Storm to Bring Heavy Snow to the Region...

.A complex storm system will move into the region Thursday
through Saturday bringing a variety of weather with it including
heavy rain, severe storms, and heavy snow. A wintry mix with some
freezing rain and light snow could occur north of I94 tonight. The
main impactful snow is expected Friday night.

Rain changes to snow Friday night, with heavy, wet snow. At this
time, the heaviest snow is expected to fall north of I94 with
around 6 to 10 inches of accumulation. Farther south, amounts are
less confident due to potential differences in when the rain
switches over to snow and how far south the heavy snow will make
it. In addition northwest winds will increase on the backside of
the storm with gusts 35 to 45 mph with reduced visibilities and
some blowing and drifting of snow. The winds will remain elevated
Saturday morning.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Blowing and
drifting of snow in open areas.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery to hazardous road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

The importance of recycling during spring cleaning

It is now officially spring - plus we're in the middle of National Cleaning Week! KIMT News 3's Alex Dederer joins us with some tips for cleaning out your home this season.

With warmer temperatures and rain in our near forecast, it's good news for anyone needing to start their spring cleaning.

"As the temperature heats up, so does the activity at the [Olmsted County] Recycling Center Plus," said Olmsted County Environment Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer. "Nobody really wants to be hauling a big couch or freezer down to the center when it's 5 degrees in January. So now that we have these warmer temperatures, it's going to get busy."

At the recycling center, there are outside bins for recyclable items like - plastic bottles, jars, tin cans and newspapers. Inside the center is where you can drop off the bigger items - things like couches, chairs, TVs and mattresses.

The Olmsted County Hazardous Waste Facility is for things like paints, varnishes, pesticides - really any material that could be harmful.

Fun fact! About 40-percent of all the material dropped off at the facility, still have some life left in them and are put on the shelves in the "re-use" center, free for the taking.

"It's really important to remembers that not all recyclable items can go in curbside recycling carts. When we talk about the electronics - tv, laptops, tablets - they are recyclable but not in curbside carts. They need to be brought to a facility that's able to process them like the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus," said Wittmer.

Before you head to the center plus, make sure you're checking out it's website to see what fees may apply and double check if your items are accepted.

The recycling center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

