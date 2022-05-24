The growler is freed: local MN brewery reacts to new bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A piece of legislation is expanding opportunities for Minnesota breweries.
Governor Walz signed the "Free the Growler" bill into law Sunday.
Owner of Rochester's Little Thistle Brewing Dawn Finnie said the bill is a huge step forward for breweries.
Before the passing of this bill, Minnesota was the only state in the country that could not sell 12 or 16 ounce cans out of the tap room - only through liquor stores.
With the passing of this bill, the threshold was raised to a cap of 150,000 barrels breweries can brew and all breweries can now sell growlers.
"That gives us the opportunity to sell here, but it also gives us the opportunity to distribute into liquor stores, potentially distribute into a broader area," said Finnie. "It opens up opportunities for distribution and retail. So there's the three tiers in Minnesota that really came together to compromise on this piece of legislation and hopefully it benefits everybody."
Every brewery that wants to sell 12 or 16 ounce cans of beer will have to go through their local city or municipality to update their license.
Finnie said the passing of this bill will give breweries more opportunities to meet the consumer where they're at.
"And so when they come in, especially when people come in from out of state and they're visiting any place in Minnesota, we tell them that we can't actually sell out of the tap room - you have to go to a liquor store," said Finnie. "Yeah, you can go to a liquor store. But, it's a lot more convenient if you have a beer you like from a craft brewery - you might want to walk away with a six pack. And then if you like that six pack. you're gonna go to a liquor store next time and buy it."