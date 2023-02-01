The Garden indoor skatepark is set to open soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Garden Skatepark is set to open in just a couple of weeks after a lot of anticipation by the local skate scene.
Owners Laura and Adam Kramer set out to create a skatepark to cater to skaters of all ages and experience.
Their inspiration stems from their son Charley's passion for the sport, and recognition that there is a large need for an indoor skatepark in Rochester after years of driving their son to the Minneapolis metro area to skate at 3rd Lair.
After concepting, the Kramers set out to put in everything they could to make a local space for skaters to shred it up year-round.
KIMT News 3 met with co-owner Laura Kramer who shared some of the reasons that led to their decision.
"He loves skating so much that come wintertime, there's really nowhere for anyone to go," Laura Kramer said.
Aside from the Silver Lake skatepark in downtown Rochester, the city has not had an indoor park in over a decade.
The Kramers received little help in the majority of the project and worked incredibly hard to make their dream come to fruition.
Adam Kramer, owner of Kramer's Contracting in Rochester, has been working around the clock, seven days a week for months and months to make this happen, and now they are looking to open by mid-February.
To keep up to date with the tentative opening date, visit their website.