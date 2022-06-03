The future of the Kueng and Thao trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The state trial for two former Minneapolis police officers accused in the murder of George Floyd is scheduled to be held in less than two weeks in Hennepin County.
But, the defense has filed a motion to move the trial to either Dakota County or in Olmsted County because of pretrial publicity.
Prosecutors on the other hand, argue that there is no place the trial could be moved where the potential jurors have not heard of this highly publicized case.
We saw a similar motion in Derek Chauvin's trial in 2021.
"These rumors came up a couple years ago, a year ago, when the Chauvin trial was going on," said Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem. "And the same type of arguments were made - there's been so much pretrial publicity we can't possibly find a jury. Well it turns out, it wasn't really that big a deal - that it wasn't that hard. Judge Cahill is going to go through that same process again. And they need to show some sort of offer of proof that they can't find a jury. Frankly, I just don't see Judge Cahill moving the trial."
Ostrem said there are lots of logistics to think about when it comes to moving a trial - like taking into consideration the receiving county's jury calendars and trials going on.
"Well I'm going to be real bold and say there's no way it could be brought here in two weeks," said Ostrem. "We've got at least two jury trial calendars scheduled for that week, as well, and we've got two jury courtrooms. It's just simply not going to happen in two weeks here. I don't know what other counties might have available to them. And certainly, Judge Cahill also has to rule on whether or not it's even appropriate to move."
Earlier this year, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane were all found guilty in federal court of depriving Floyd his civil rights.
If convicted in Minnesota court, Keung and Thao could face over 12 years in prison.
The trial is set for June 13th.