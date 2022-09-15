The City of Kasson issues ballot proposal for brand new fire hall

KASSON, Minn. - The city of Kasson has authorized a ballot proposal which would authorize a brand new fire hall.
The $79,000 project would be a complete replacement of the city's current fire hall addressing the deteriorating building among other issues.
The design includes a new community facility for people to gather for events.
Kasson City administrator, Timothy Ibisch says in addition to the new community space, he hopes the project will promote the safety and security of firefighters.
“It’s a dangerous job, they work in public safety. And we want to make sure that they have the training and the space that they need to make sure everything goes smoothly there for them, and that they're being as safe as possible.”
Although it would be a benefit to downtown, he says it has raised some concern around property taxes.
“Everyone's always concerned property taxes and not wanting to raise more than they have to, but I think a lot of folks are generally in favor of it, I'll be interested to see how it goes in November,” Ibisch adds.
The item will be on the ballot as an advisory referendum question in November. If it fails the city council will revisit the plan. If it passes, the project will move forward early next year anticipating 18 months for completion.
For more information about the project click here.