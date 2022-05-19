Telehealth impacts on mental health evaluations

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Pediatrician Dr. Marcie Billings is concerned about the number of teenagers experiencing mental health issues increasing - but resources decreasing.
In Oct. of 2021, many different national health groups declared a national emergency on mental health. Dr. Billings said that was not surprising to frontline workers.
She said she's seen fatigue, academic challenges, anxiety, depressed mood, sleep disturbance, eating concerns, and lack of social engagement as a hallmark of the pandemic in teenagers.
And while Mayo was ahead of it's time in telehealth, the pandemic skyrocketed the demand.
Dr. Billings said telehealth has made teens feel more comfortable going to mental health evaluations. But, physicians are still trying to figure out what the best practice is to provide the best resources.
"I really need to make sure I have an accessible adult available if I'm concerned about something more urgent or acute such as a teen or a child expressing thoughts of self harm or suicide or something like that," said Dr. Billings. "So we really need to make sure that when we do provide telehealth options, that we have our resources that can really help these kids and families with whatever they decide to talk about in those visits."
She said symptoms of mental health disorders - like fatigue and depressed moods - can mimic normal teenage moods. But the persistence in these behaviors is a sign that the teenager could be dealing with a more serious issue.
"The hallmark of what they're doing in that developmental stage, is to find themselves in a social network and in a community and determine how they function in that state," said Dr. Billings. "To be isolated and to have previsions put upon you that you shouldn't do that or can't do that really is not surprising that this has become such a challenge."
Dr. Billings said a consistent schedule and routine can help young adults who may be struggling with their mental health.