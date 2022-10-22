Teamsters Local 320 and University of MN reach a deal and avoid strike

MINNESOTA - Early Saturday morning, the University of Minnesota and labor union Teamsters Local 320 reached a deal to avoid a strike, according to a social media post from the union.
Just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Teamsters Local 320 posted on Facebook that they reached a three-year deal with the University of Minnesota and next week's strike has been called off.
According to the union, the new agreement with the university will be voted on by the union's membership.
If a deal had not been reached, the union would have gone on strike at the University of Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses Wednesday - and it would have lasted for four days.
The union also posted that all teamster employees at the university should report for work and their regularly scheduled shifts.