ROCHESTER, Minn. - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the fastest growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the United Nations.
Owner of Opal Kasten's Sugar Adobe said she wanted to do something to help refugees from Ukraine - so she turned to her something she does best: baking.
Opal Kasten is selling sugar cookies and donating 100% of the proceeds to Ukraine aid.
You can buy two cookies for $4.33. The fundraiser closes this Friday, so there's still time to put in your order!
"In general, when there are people - especially civilians - who are really going through a time of suffering, I think that as individuals it's good for us to really consider what we can do to help those people and to improve the situation," said Kasten. "That's really what I'm wanting to do with the fundraiser."
Half of the proceeds from the cookie sales are going to the Ukraine Salvation Army and the other half is going to the Army Charitable Foundation.
You can place your order for Sugar Cookies for Ukraine, here.
Or call Opal Kasten's Sugar Abode at (507)502-2498.