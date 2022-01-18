 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Students plan to voice frustrations at the Government Center today

  • 0

Rochester High Schoolers are planning on voicing their frustration today over the approval of a plan that would cause some Heron nests to be destroyed.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from all three Rochester high schools are heading to the Olmsted County Government Center today to voice their concerns over a local environmental issue.

This student-led protest was sparked by the 2021 Rochester Township Board's approval of a general development plan near Olmsted County's Heron Rookery - which will cause some of the bird nesting sites to be destroyed.

"There are a lot of people who think that it's already over," said Youth Rookies Faculty Advisor Jake Johnson. "And our point is: the trees are still standing, the nests are still there, the herons don't know that all of this stuff is happening. As far as they know, their homes are still intact. So we want to do everything we can, while we can, to keep their homes intact."

At the board meeting in late 2021, nearly 30 protesters - including Rochester high schoolers - attended in hopes to get their voices heard.

John Marshall High School Senior Peter Marshall was one of them. 

He said he and his fellow classmates were confused by how quickly the decision was made and said they felt their voices and opinions were overlooked.

So in response: more than 75 students are planning to gather at the Government Center this evening from four to five to raise awareness for the preservation of the rookery.

"Go out, have a protest, make it publicly known what we are fighting for, rather than have it be behind the scenes where no one sees what's going on," said Marshall. 

There will be four speakers from 4-4:30 p.m. followed by a march along the sidewalks from 4:30-5 p.m.

Johnson said the students have made signs and invite anyone of any age to join the protest.

Recommended for you