Students plan to voice frustrations at the Government Center today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students from all three Rochester high schools are heading to the Olmsted County Government Center today to voice their concerns over a local environmental issue.
This student-led protest was sparked by the 2021 Rochester Township Board's approval of a general development plan near Olmsted County's Heron Rookery - which will cause some of the bird nesting sites to be destroyed.
"There are a lot of people who think that it's already over," said Youth Rookies Faculty Advisor Jake Johnson. "And our point is: the trees are still standing, the nests are still there, the herons don't know that all of this stuff is happening. As far as they know, their homes are still intact. So we want to do everything we can, while we can, to keep their homes intact."
At the board meeting in late 2021, nearly 30 protesters - including Rochester high schoolers - attended in hopes to get their voices heard.
John Marshall High School Senior Peter Marshall was one of them.
He said he and his fellow classmates were confused by how quickly the decision was made and said they felt their voices and opinions were overlooked.
So in response: more than 75 students are planning to gather at the Government Center this evening from four to five to raise awareness for the preservation of the rookery.
"Go out, have a protest, make it publicly known what we are fighting for, rather than have it be behind the scenes where no one sees what's going on," said Marshall.
There will be four speakers from 4-4:30 p.m. followed by a march along the sidewalks from 4:30-5 p.m.
Johnson said the students have made signs and invite anyone of any age to join the protest.