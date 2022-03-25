Spring Cleaning: local places to ditch and pitch unwanted items

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're starting any spring cleaning projects, you're probably going to end up with some things to get rid of.
The Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus takes trash and recycling all year round, but when the warmer weather hits they receive a lot of old furniture and appliances once people start their spring cleaning.
It's pretty easy: there are bins outside the center labeled for different items and you can just drive up, toss your stuff, and be on your way.
There are some fees when it comes to dropping off the bulkier items, so keep that in mind. You can find more information on the fees, here.
When cleaning out your home, the Recycling Center is a good place for larger items to go to keep them off curbs.
"Something that should be avoided is if you're cleaning out your house - and let's say you have a curb side garbage bin - make sure all your garbage is bagged and fits inside that bin," said Olmsted County Environmental Resource's Anthony Wittmer. "The waste haulers do not want to see garbage piled up on the side, spilling into the road, so it's got to fit in that container. That's a really good reminder, just because people have so much of it and they want to get it all out in one week. Just spread that out over the course of a few collection weeks."
There is also a facility right door to the Recycling Center where you can take all your hazardous materials - like old paint - to dispose of them safely.