Sports bar and restaurant 'Chip Shots' is coming to the Med City this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend, a new sporting events center is opening. The brand new sports bar and restaurant, “Chip Shots” is getting ready to open this weekend.
It's located in the old "Shopko North" building off N. Broadway Ave.
Here you'll be able to play pickleball, cornhole or "bags," and use a golf simulator.
You won't go hungry or thirsty either, because the place has a full kitchen and bar.
If you've never played any of the games they offer, they even have coaches to help.
Co-owner Nick McLaughlin has stayed busy opening Nashville Coop just last month.
He says with Minnesota's inclement weather, he wanted to bring your backyard indoors, in a family-friendly environment.
“So when you walk into Chip Shots - it's just going to be an activated space whether it be bean bags on the astro turf, someone throwing dodgeballs at zombies in the corner on one of our simulators - or hearing ‘dink dink dink’ with people playing pickleball,” he says.
He adds this was all inspired by different places he likes to visit.
“We're taking atmospheres from Los Angeles - Nashville - Scottsdale - some pickleball places in Florida - because I think we deserve it in the Med City. We don't have a lot of entertainment around here,” he explains.
It all kicks off Saturday with a green jacket social golf tournament in honor of The Masters.
They're taking reservations online now.