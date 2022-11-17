Slow and steady wins the race when it comes to snowy driving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Snow has been falling all week and the Minnesota Department of Transportation has been preparing all year to hit the ground running with snow plows and ice for the roads.
It's been a pretty dry year, so drivers are used to driving the speed limit or even faster. but add in the snow and ice we've seen this week and speedy driving could be a recipe for a disaster.
Mike Dougherty with MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down and don't use cruise control.
Always have your headlights on - even if it's the middle of the day. This creates better visibility for other drivers and for the snow plow drivers.
Even if the roads look okay, there is a potential there are icy patches you can't see.
Try to keep 10 vehicle lengths in between you and the plows on the roads.
"Even if the snowplows are out, that doesn't mean the roads are perfect. Especially while it's snowing. We do have 102 snow plows across our region, but when you factor in the miles of roads that we cover, there's no way we're always going to keep it just bare pavement all the time until it's all done," said Dougherty.
He said ahead of any holiday travel, make sure you're prepared before hitting the road!
"Looking towards Thanksgiving and then obviously into December with lots of travel, it's a good thing to have a winter survival kit. Even if your trip is just up to the cities. You don't want to get into a situation where you get off the road and might have to wait a while. Everything from flashlights, to blankets, batteries, candles, a little extra food," said Dougherty.
The bulk of the salt deliveries come in around the May-July range. But, as the season progresses, MnDOT has an open contract that allows them to order more salt as needed throughout the winter months.