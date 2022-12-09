Sledding on a snowy day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Schools all across the area closed due to a major snowfall Friday morning.
A lot of kids were thrilled to hear the news, and parents too.
Families joined together at Judd Park earlier for a fun day of sledding, hanging out, and making the best of the snowy day.
Some parents let their kids go off to have fun and sled, while others joined in themselves, racing their kids downhill.
"I have a third grader and a sixth grader, and I thought it would be a great way to start out the three-day weekend now that we have that, and get out and have some fun on the hill," shared local father and resident Jason Hardyman.
Hardyman was one of the parents that hit the slopes with his kids and wasn't afraid to take a tumble in the snow.
"This is probably the best hill I know of in town, and it's great to be out here!" Hardyman said.
If you're interested in checking out Judd Park and its incredible hill for sledding, it's located just off of West Circle Drive and Third Street Northwest.