ShamROCK the House fundraiser kicks off its tenth year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The annual ShamROCK the House fundraiser has kicked off its tenth year.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities are non-profits that help provide support to children receiving medical treatment, including giving them a safe and secure place to stay while being treated in a different place than they live.
Each year, Ronald McDonald House Charities partners with McDonald's owners and operators to raise funds to support these efforts.
Right now, anyone that buys a Shamrock Shake or Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will have 25 cents donated to their local RMHC charity.
"It's extremely important to be able to give back to the communities that we're in, and we're always happy to support the Ronald McDonald house," said Kayla Mullen of the McDonald's Courtesy Corporation.
The fundraiser is happening here in Rochester, as well as at McDonald's restaurants across the state, and all funds will be directed to these charities to support children and families during their time of need.
"This is a wonderful ten-day opportunity to be able to go get your favorite Shamrock Shake, and know that you're also giving back to the Ronald McDonald house at the same time," Mullen said.
It's happening from now until March 16, so there's still plenty of time to help contribute to the cause and grab a tasty, seasonal drink while you're at it.
To learn more about RMHC charities and how you can offer support, click here.