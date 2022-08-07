Sen. Klobuchar pushes for solutions to address mail delivery issues in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After reports of missing and irregular mail delivery in Rochester, Senator Amy Klobuchar called U.S. Postal Service Minnesota-North Dakota District Manager Anthony Williams to raise concerns over the ongoing issues and discuss possible solutions.
Senator Klobuchar said Rochester constituents have been really alarmed about not getting their medications or mail-in ballots.
She said Mayor Kim Norton has also reached out to her to express concerns.
After speaking with Williams Friday, Sen. Klobuchar said the largest factor is a staffing issue - mainly because Rochester has such a low unemployment rate.
"Our state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation," said Sen. Klobuchar. "And then Rochester has an even lower - or better - unemployment rate because the economy is so strong. So that contributes, in part, to what's been going on - and we need to get the workers in there. You know, it's a good gig! Part time, full time...you get to deliver people's mail! It's fun!"
Sen. Klobuchar said more and more recently people have been relying on mail services for their necessities - like medications.
"It's no small matter if people can't get their medication and they're waiting," said Sen. Klobuchar. "It used to be people would go to a drug store - well now people can get things by mail. Especially our seniors. They need to get their absentee ballots or they've got to get some important documents to sign. I think more and more people have relied on mail service. And while I've been working on this for a long time, and we've done some good things, there are still issues you have to get on - and especially in areas that have booming economies like in Rochester."
Sen. Klobuchar also sent a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, pushing for federal assistance to help resolve the staffing issues that are impacting mail delivery in Rochester.
Temporary incentives are being implemented to bring workers from surrounding post offices to Rochester.
Those interested in employment with the U.S. Postal Service should contact Rachel Christensen at 612-430-1301 or email Rachel.M.Christensen@usps.gov.