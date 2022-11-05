Saturday afternoon fire results in the death of family dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday that resulted in the death of a family dog.
RFD said at 1:43 p.m. Saturday, they responded to a call for a fire on the main floor of a single-family residence off Pointe Dr. SW - the first arriving crew noted that smoke was coming from the front door.
RFD went inside to put out the fire and began a search of the home. On the second floor of the home, firefighters found a dog and brought it out of the house.
The firefighters then began life saving efforts on the dog, but unfortunately it did not survive.
There was significant smoke and fire damage in the kitchen and light smoke damage throughout the home.
One resident was evaluated by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for possible smoke inhalation.
The fire is under investigation by the RFD Fire Marshal's Division.