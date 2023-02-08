Salvation Army to host "coats for kids" distribution Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Salvation Army is hosting a "coats for kids" distribution Thursday to help outfit students that are struggling to access warm clothing.
Each year, adult coat drives are held before winter, but this event will cater to young students who may not have access to clean, warm outdoor clothing at their homes.
The drive is the first of its kind at the Salvation Army of Rochester, and it's happening Thursday at the social services building downtown.
"Coats can be expensive, so this is one way that we can maybe help a family where a budget is tight," said Major Candace Voeller at the Salvation Army.
Major Voeller shared that many kids go without winter coats when these budgets are tight, so this is a way to help these children out in a significant way.
"Kids need to be prepared to be able to enjoy the outdoors, and to be able to not freeze when they're running from the car into school," said Voeller.
The coat distribution will start Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4:15 pm and will be open until 7 pm at the Salvation Army Social Services Center in downtown Rochester.